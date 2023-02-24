Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy conditions expected on this last February weekend in east Texas

Lots of clouds, warm, humid, and breezy conditions are expected this weekend in the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had another warm and balmy February day throughout deep east Texas.

The stalled frontal boundary retreated or wobbled just a tad back to the north, leaving most of us in the 70′s this afternoon.  The exceptions to the rule were those of you in central Cherokee, Rusk, and Shelby counties who managed to stay in the 60′s. 

Our high-resolution models want to bring this slow-moving boundary through our part of the state tonight.  If your community can get in on that wind shift, then it will be a tad cooler.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a few pockets of drizzle and lows ranging from the upper 50′s along and north of Highway 7 to the lower 60′s in our southern communities.

This stalled out frontal boundary will gradually end up working back to the north as a warm front as we progress through this last weekend of February.  This will lead to the return of warm, humid, and breezy conditions under mostly cloudy skies.  While a few sprinkles or a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most areas will remain on the dry side.

We are looking at daytime highs on Saturday to reach the upper 70′s before a more pronounced southerly breeze gets everyone back into the lower 80′s on Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sunshine.

We will then track another rain chance for late Sunday night and early Monday morning with the passage of a western storm system and Pacific cold front.

Behind this early week frontal passage, we should get a better push of cooler and drier air into east Texas.  This will lead to morning lows cooling back down into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.  Highs will still be mild and comfortable as we top out in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.

Signs are pointing to a more powerful storm system coming in late next week.  In addition to some better rain and storm chances, this frontal boundary associated with the storm system looks to bring in a more notable cool down as we head into the first weekend of March.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week looks to average around one inch, with most of that occurring with the second and more notable push of colder air late next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

