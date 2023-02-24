Mount Pleasant boys and girls basketball teams undefeated

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Post season basketball is underway and so far so good for the boys and girls teams of Mt Pleasant, both are unbeaten. The Mount Pleasant boys and girls teams are rock stars, heading into the latest round of the post season they’re the talk of the town.

“Everywhere we go, we’re just getting special treatment; it’s deserving when you have basketball teams of this caliber, that at the same time, simultaneously having the same type of season and the community backs you. They should and they are,’ said Tina Carrillo, Lady Tigers Coach.

“Fans come out they travel well; they follow us, they’re very supportive,” Joey Chisum, Tigers Coach said.

Here’s why they’re both undefeated and add up their overall wins and unbeaten district play, what you have is basketball math, 98-0.

“we’ve got a very experienced team, we’re very experienced. went to regionals I’d say three years a row, yeah we got a very experienced team I feel like we communicate well we all hang out with each other, so yeah.” Kelcey Morris/Mt Pleasant Basketball

“We really just come out, knowing like we gotta play hard every game. knowing every team is out for us, trying to beat us, so we come in real confident.” Paris Beard, Lady Tigers Basketball coach said.

Coach Joey Chism and Coach Tina Carrillo have something else in common. Both are from East Texas. He played high school ball at Mount Pleasant, while Coach Carrillo is from the dynamic powerhouse of girls hoops...Winnsboro.

“I went to the tournament as a player three times, my sophomore, junior and senior years at Winnsboro,” Carrillo said.

If they’re the talk of the town now, just imagine what would happen if both win it all.

