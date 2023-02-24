Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Operation targeting meth trafficking in Bosque County disrupts three suppliers

Deputies arrest 10, seize drugs and weapons
Deputies with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 individuals on alleged narcotics...
Deputies with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 individuals on alleged narcotics violations during the execution of multiple search warrants that yielded approximately 65 to 70 grams of methamphetamine and heroin.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 individuals on alleged narcotics violations during the execution of multiple search warrants that yielded approximately 65 to 70 grams of methamphetamine and heroin, Sheriff Trace Hendricks wrote in a Facebook post.

Over the past five months, investigators with the sheriff’s office conducted three separate investigations into the trafficking of methamphetamine at multiple locations across the county.

These were conducted simultaneously with a focus on three different suppliers, the sheriff’s office said.

121 County Road 1424 in Pop Samples

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies executed a search warrant at 121 County Road 1424 in the Pop Samples area. They located approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, weapons and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Steven Thomas Wheeler, of Morgan, Texas; and Terina Deanne Sampson. Both are charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

Caption

8108 FM 927 in Walnut Springs

On Friday, Feb. 24, Bosque County deputies, assisted by Somervell County investigators, executed a search warrant at 8108 FM 927 in Walnut Springs.

During the investigation, investigators seized marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and firearms.

Arrested on scene were Julie Renae Carter, charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance; Johnny Daniel Carter, charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance; Tanya Nicole Sanderson, charged with possession of controlled substance; Kristine Sanderson, charged with possession of controlled substance; Benjamin Harrison Jr. charged with possession of controlled substance; and Steven Tyler English, who was wanted on a felony warrant.

Avenue A in Clifton

On Feb. 24, deputies executed a third search warrant at a property on Avenue A in Clifton.

They arrested Archie Crawford on two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance; and Tiffanie Densman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

“These cases are a result of many hours of investigation and surveillance,” Hendricks wrote, “I’m proud of my staff and their efforts.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
“Everything we do affects them. I get it, I do. However, what do you do? How do you balance...
Angelina and Neches River Authority moves forward with grant for Prairie Gove Utilities project
SFA logo
Legislature bills filed to place SFA into University of Texas System

Latest News

Wood County Feral Hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday
Rural water Summit At SFA
Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent
Firefighters get fire under control
Lufkin firefighters receive joint firefighter of the year award