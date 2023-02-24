Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier

Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. army base in Germany in November 2001.(Courtesy photo provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in a cold case involving a young soldier from the Brazos Valley who was found murdered more than two decades ago.

Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. army base in Germany in November 2001.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a man was arrested in the Northern District of Florida on criminal charges related to the murder.

According to court documents, Shannon L. Wilkerson, 42, is allegedly responsible for the death of Amanda Gonzales on Nov. 3, 2001. The murder occurred at Fliegerhorst Kaserne, then a U.S. Army base in Hanau, Germany. Wilkerson was a member of the Armed Forces at the time of the alleged offense but was later discharged from the Army.

Wilkerson is charged under the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which gives the U.S. federal courts jurisdiction over crimes committed outside the United States by, among others, former members of the Armed Forces who are no longer subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Wilkerson is charged with one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Gonzales was born in Hearne, grew up in Madisonville, and still has family here in the area.

In an interview with KBTX in 2020, Gonzales’ parents spoke to Rusty Surette about their continued search for justice for their daughter, whose case received renewed attention in the wake of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén’s murder on the Texas Army base that year.

“When I saw the news, and that she [Vanessa] was murdered, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is my daughter all over again,’” Gloria Bates, Gonzales’ mother, said at the time.

The FBI is investigating the case. The FBI Jacksonville Field Office, the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations, and Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, which originally investigated the case, provided valuable assistance with the arrest.

