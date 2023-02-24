Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommends increasing salaries, expanding programs

AUSTIN, Texas - The release of the final report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force revealed several recommendations including increasing teacher salaries and the expansion of programs such as apprenticeships and residencies.

The report, released Friday, focused on three primary areas of policy recommendations to address school district staffing challenges in Texas. In March 2022, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath was commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott to immediately create a task force to help school districts address ongoing staffing retention and recruitment challenges.

“Teachers are the single most important in-school factor in the educational outcomes of students, and we must ensure they feel valued, supported, and able to remain in the classroom, if they so choose,” said Commissioner Morath. “The work of the task force has further illuminated critical issues facing Texas public schools and has provided concrete steps to move forward. I am grateful for their thoughtful and insightful approach to developing practical policy recommendations that help address these challenges.”

Within three main policy categories—compensation, working conditions, and training and support—prioritized recommendations include:

Funding an increase to overall teacher salaries through an increase to the basic allotment, an increase in the minimum salary schedule, and expansion of strategic compensation systems, such as the Teacher Incentive Allotment

Expanding high-quality Grow-Your-Own pathways; teacher apprenticeships; and full-year, paid teacher residencies

Funding for and increasing the scale of the Mentor Program Allotment (MPA)

Funding, professional learning, and support for teachers to access and utilize High Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM)

Conducting teacher time studies and providing technical assistance for districts to develop strategic staffing and scheduling models that respect teacher time

The 46-member Teacher Vacancy Task Force is comprised of teachers and school leaders representing all 20 Education Service Center regions and school systems of various sizes and demographic makeups.

View the Task Force’s final report here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.