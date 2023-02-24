Texas State Rep. Rafael Anchia discusses bill to criminalize cutting ankle monitors

(KLTV/KTRE) - West Dallas Representative Raphael Anchia talks about his bill to revoke parole immediately after a parolee cuts off their ankle monitor. This bill is in direct response to the Methodist Hospital shooting by parolee Nester Hernandez, who cut off his ankle monitor before fatally shooting two healthcare workers on Oct. 22, 2022.

