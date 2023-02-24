Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas State Rep. Rafael Anchia discusses bill to criminalize cutting ankle monitors

This bill is in direct response to the Methodist Hospital shooting by a parolee who cut off his ankle monitor before fatally shooting two healthcare workers.
By Devyn Shea
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV/KTRE) - West Dallas Representative Raphael Anchia talks about his bill to revoke parole immediately after a parolee cuts off their ankle monitor. This bill is in direct response to the Methodist Hospital shooting by parolee Nester Hernandez, who cut off his ankle monitor before fatally shooting two healthcare workers on Oct. 22, 2022.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Home sales falling
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Water faucet
WebXtra: Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
WebXtra: Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
The release of the final report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force revealed several...
Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommends increasing salaries, expanding programs
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds