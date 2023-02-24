Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School

Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status on Wednesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two students were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Sherman ISD, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a female called the SISD central office, claiming that her son was on his way to SHS and intended to harm the campus.

The district said their police department, staff, administrators, Sherman Police, Grayson County deputies, and DPS troopers immediately responded to the threat. All doors remained locked while the campus was guarded and searched.

“Well I would just say, you know, talk to your kids at home,” Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said. “Be engaged with them, make them understand the consequences of their actions. Because, when you make calls like this, we are going to have to get involved.”

The Sherman ISD Police Department has investigated the matter, resulting in the arrest of two female Sherman High School students, one of whom, police said, made the phone call. Chief Wester said the students were captured on video surveillance making the phone call.

“School safety is so serious right now,” Wester said. “This is just a threat you can not make, whether you think it’s a joke or not, it’s not a joke, because we take it serious.”

Both students face charges of making a terroristic threat and face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
“Everything we do affects them. I get it, I do. However, what do you do? How do you balance...
Angelina and Neches River Authority moves forward with grant for Prairie Gove Utilities project
SFA logo
Legislature bills filed to place SFA into University of Texas System

Latest News

Wood County Feral Hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday
Rural water Summit At SFA
Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent
Firefighters get fire under control
Lufkin firefighters receive joint firefighter of the year award