White Oak ISD hires new head football coach, athletic director

Michael Ludlow (center left) will be White Oak ISD's newest athletic director and head football coach.(White Oak ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak ISD has hired Michael Ludlow as its newest athletic director and head football coach.

Ludlow will move from Robinson, where he also served as head coach of the football team. He also recently served as offensive coordinator in Marshall.

“We are excited about adding Coach Ludlow to the Roughneck family. Coach brings an energy and expertise to his assignment that will effectively serve the students in our district. We look forward to him beginning his tenure and offer him our full support,” said White Oak ISD Board of Trustees President, Dr. David Ummel.

Ludlow will move to White Oak with his wife and three children. He begins work at White Oak ISD on March 1.

