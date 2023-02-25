Brazos Valley soldier’s family demands justice, new arrest made in cold case

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Florida Thursday in connection with the murder of a pregnant Brazos Valley soldier on a military base in Germany more than 21 years ago, the FBI announced.

Amanda Gonzales was just 19 when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. army base in Germany in November 2001. Gonzales was born in Hearne, grew up in Madisonville, and still has family in the area.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Shannon L. Wilkerson, 42, was arrested in the Northern District of Florida on criminal charges related to the murder.

The murder occurred at Fliegerhorst Kaserne, then a U.S. Army base in Hanau, Germany. Wilkerson was a member of the Armed Forces at the time of the alleged offense but was later discharged from the Army.

Wilkerson is charged with one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Gloria Bates, Amanda’s mom, and her husband Mike said the call they received when Wilkerson was arrested on Thursday afternoon was one they had been waiting over two decades to get.

”They said ‘we want you to know we made an arrest this morning on Amanda’s case,’” said Gloria Bates. “And his name is Shannon Wilkerson. We looked at each other like this isn’t true. Like, we were shocked.”

Gloria Bates said there isn’t a day that goes by where she doesn’t question her daughters death. She said the arrest signifies a light in all of the darkness.

“She was strangled and beaten. I couldn’t even open her casket. She wouldn’t let someone do that to her. She’s a fighter,” said Gloria Bates. “It’s just weird because literally just last week, I went over to her grave in Hearne to take her a new flag. I always talk to her. Before I left, I said ‘Amanda mom is still here. Dad’s with you. I’m still here and I’m not giving up.’ Look what happened one week later. An arrest.”

Amanda’s dad passed away several years ago. DeAnn Lucio, Amanda’s cousin, said the arrest is one step closer to justice.

“I think that we all never gave up on fighting for her, believing this would happen. I’m so thankful no one ever gave up, that we kept on, for all of the resources we used to help capture her killer,” said Lucio. “Hopefully it’s something we can officially close. I know my uncle, her dad, would be so happy that an arrest was made. We wish he was here to see that with our side of the family.”

“Her smile was amazing. She was there for me when I was a kid. All those memories that I wish I could talk about, I can’t, because she was taken at such a young age,” said Lucio.

As many questions still sit unanswered, Gloria Bates said even as the years drag on, hope can see you through.

”You hear the story about, ‘oh if they don’t solve this within certain amount of months, or time limit, they’re never going to get it solved.’ That’s not true. We’re proof, 21 years. Whatever you do, just keep at it, keep your baby’s name alive.”

The Bates family says they’ll be headed to Florida on Thursday to attend a detention hearing for Wilkerson on Friday.

