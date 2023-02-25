‘Kind House Ukraine Bakery’ reflects on a year of war in Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Today marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Kind House, also known as ‘KHUB’ treated today as a day of remembrance.

Over the past year the non profit has grown and continues to provides humanitarian aide in Ukraine, such as heating homes, providing medical supplies, and rescuing citizens.

If you’ve been to KHUB here in Amarillo you know there are photo’s covering the walls of refugees and rescue missions in Ukraine.

We have all heard the saying a picture is worth a thousand words, but today that phrase carries weight at the Kind House Ukraine Bakery as they reflect on the last year of war.

Kind House Ukraine Bakery treated today as a memorial day of sorts with Ukrainian flag cookies and the Beatnik Photo Camper where customers could take old style photo booth pictures with the logo of the bakery, today’s date, stating “We stand with Ukraine.”

The bakery spent the day making sure it’s customers would continue to remember.

A portion of the proceeds will go to KHUB.

Executive director, Glenda Moore says the non profit has received many videos of Ukrainians thanking KHUB for helping them escape.

“There is one where a woman is just saying ‘thank you and we bow down to you. We wouldn’t be able to leave the area that we were in and come to safety without an organization that would help us’” stated Moore.

Moore said the largest project this year was providing hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical supplies to the hospitals in Ukraine.

However, they still have a lot of new plans for this year, which involves a mobile kitchen to bring the baking to the front lines.

“I might not be able to offer much in terms of monetary value, just using you know, the social media platform of my business to be able to help the bakery and let people be aware. Like, hey, did you know, there’s this bakery doing something super, super awesome?” says Katie Alexander, Owner of Beatnik Photo Camper.

Moore says Kind House isn’t her bakery, it’s Amarillo’s bakery and is thankful for the endless support the community gives.

“I believe that we’re all called by God, to save people and to love and care about them. We are all humans, and we’re part of the human race and so we should be caring about one another,” said Moore.

Nothing in the bakery has a price. KHUB wants customers, to decide what they would like to give to help orphans and those who live in the war zone of Ukraine.

They are located at 4715 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109.

Hours of operation:

Wednesday-Friday

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.