Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Radio used by firefighters stolen in Valley Mills; thieves use it to prank first responders, interfere during emergency response

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Mills Police Department are investigating the theft of a volunteer fire department’s handheld radio that was then allegedly used to prank first responders and interfere during an actual emergency, said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, several individuals began transmitting on Bosque County radio frequencies.

“The voices sounded to be young males. These individuals continued to use profanity and to communicate with officers and dispatch for a period of two hours,” said Sheriff Hendricks.

Dispatch operators and police officers warned the individuals the channels they were using were emergency channels and demanded they cease their communications.

“They persisted,” Hendricks said, adding that, during this time, first responders were dealing with an actual emergency involving a fire.

“The ongoing misconduct directly, and adversely, affected the emergency communication of first responders,” the sheriff further said.

Later Saturday morning, investigators learned a handheld radio belonging to the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department was stolen from a firefighter’s vehicle.

The sheriff said it is an “elevated priority” and all resources available will be used to locate the stolen handheld radio and arrest those responsible for the “criminal act.”

“This case will be investigated fully and criminal charges will be filed,” Hendricks further said, “We cannot allow such activities to interfere with emergency services and cause delay in response to calls for service which ultimately could be the difference in life or death.”

The Office of Emergency Management is working with radio technicians in Bosque County to pinpoint the locations of the prank transmissions.

If anyone has information regarding the person or individuals responsible for this crime, please contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Also, information can be emailed to: tips@bosquesheriff.com

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
SFA logo
Legislature bills filed to place SFA into University of Texas System
“Everything we do affects them. I get it, I do. However, what do you do? How do you balance...
Angelina and Neches River Authority moves forward with grant for Prairie Gove Utilities project

Latest News

Wood County Feral Hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday
Rural water Summit At SFA
Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent
Firefighters get fire under control
Lufkin firefighters receive joint firefighter of the year award