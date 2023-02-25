Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another day of wacky weather for East Texas, as temperatures ranged from the 40s to the 80s from our northern and southernmost zones thanks to a stalled cold front. This stalled front will lift back to the north as a warm front beginning tomorrow morning, meaning south winds return for all on Sunday leading to a significant warm up for the northern half of East Texas in the afternoon. Some morning fog will be possible at times, and a few showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Rain and storm chances ramp up Sunday night into very early Monday morning as a quick moving cold front races through East Texas. Severe threats are very limited for East Texas thanks to a strong cap, but it would be a good idea to keep a close eye on the forecast just to be safe. Once the rain ends early Monday morning, skies will clear out quickly and we’ll enjoy a quite but warmer than average end to February. Wednesday marks March 1st and we’ll sit in the upper 70s for highs in the afternoon with a slight chance at some scattered rain. Showers and a few thunderstorms become possible once again on Thursday as yet another cold front moves through the area, leading to cooler conditions for next Friday and Saturday.

