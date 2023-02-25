Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with a chance for showers. We’ll again see a spread of temperatures today, with some areas not warming out of the 40s this afternoon, and some making it to the 80s. To split the difference, I’ve put today’s forecast high as 64-degrees, but keep in mind that we’ll see some areas at least 10-15 degrees above/below that this afternoon. Wind should be relatively calm today, compared to the windy days last week and the ones on the way. This evening, expect cloudy skies to continue with temperatures dropping into the 50s for most overnight.

Sunday will start off cloudy with a few showers, not a bad idea to pack the umbrella with you for church in the morning. We may see some sunshine before the day is over, but more rain is expected overnight into Monday. A strong storm system will move through Oklahoma and parts of West and North Texas Sunday afternoon and evening; the remnants of this system will eventually move through East Texas a broken line of showers and thundershowers early Monday morning. Overall, a very spring-like forecast for the next seven days. Much like the last week, we’re forecasting more warm temps and shower/storm chances for the next week. As previously mentioned, we’re also expecting another breezy week, so I’d make sure any outdoor decorations that can fly away are secured. Have a great weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.