Wichita Falls buildings receive historic recognition

By Priscilla Meza and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thirteen buildings and a parking lot on Indiana Avenue were listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Register of Historic Places is a federal program administered by the Texas Historical Commission.

Since 1966, the organization has worked to protect America’s historic and archeological resources.

Gregory Smith with Texas Historical Commission said a lot of the interest comes from the ability of property owners to take advantage of state and federal tax incentives for rehabilitating buildings for commercial use.

“They are good buildings, they’re solid buildings and so this is just an extra incentive to create an opportunity to redevelop downtown Wichita Falls but also taking into account the historical character of these buildings,” Smith said.

The Heritage Preservation Board said they want to look at expanding the depo square historic district downtown for about the last ten years.

“We consulted with colleagues at the Texas Historical Commission and they really encouraged us to look at a secondary district and that’s when the idea started gaining momentum about having the Indiana Avenue district,” Historic Preservation Officer Karen Montgomery said. “Not only is it valuable for cultural heritage tourism and being on a national listing, we know a lot of people target national register listings for visiting different cities. It provides an economic benefit within our downtown and meets some of our city strategic plan goals.”

Some of those goals include economic development incentives through projects being proposed for adaptive reuse and those property owners are now eligible to go through the process of applying for historic tax credits both at the federal and state level.

Wichita Falls now has twelve national registered designations, which include the Indiana Avenue Historic District.

Other historical districts in Wichita Falls can all be found here.

