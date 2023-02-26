Chillennium game jam returns to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College students from across the country gathered at Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station this weekend to take their game-designing skills to the next level.

Over 24 different colleges and more than 230 students made their way to Aggieland to compete in this year’s Chillennium game jam. The competition challenges students to make a video game from scratch in 48 hours based on a given prompt. Chillennium, which was started in 2015, is sponsored by Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts and is the world’s largest student-run game jam.

The competition kicked off Friday evening and will last until Sunday. Students could compete in the competition solo or in teams of up to four.

“They come in with their own teams, they break and then they divide into different roles on the team who is going to do 3D modeling who is gonna do programming and then they get to work on brainstorming all sorts of crazy ideas based on the prompt that we give them,” Andersen Wood, Chillennium 2023 Assistant Director said.

This year’s prompt was “we share a heart,” a mailable term that would allow teams to use it however they liked, Wood said.

“We brainstormed for several hours, me and our director to come up with a theme,” Wood said. “We wanted it to be broad enough so that teams were making different types of games, so we didn’t want to see the same type of game over and over again we wanted them to have the freedom of creativity.”

Over the years students have created a variety of different games at Chillennium, according to event organizers.

“You never really know going into it what’s going to come out of the event,” Wood said. “The students are just so creative. We see all sorts of different things. Last year we saw a 3D catapult game, we saw a 2D smoothie simulator game that was almost like a mobile game, and then we just see fun pixilated adventure games, we see everything really.”

Chillennium’s Faculty Adviser, André Thomas said the competition provides students with an opportunity to learn new skills.

“We have over 40 industry professionals here helping the students on any and all things that they may need help with and of course they meet other students that are also designing games, making new friendships and learning from their fellow competitors,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the event would not be possible without their sponsors and Texas A&M University.

“Everybody is coming here, schools come here year after year because they love it and they repeatedly tell us there is nothing like it anywhere in the country,” Thomas said.

Those interested in checking out the student’s creations can visit chillennium.com

