Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a warm and breezy Sunday as south winds gusted upwards of 25-30 mph! Highs this afternoon topped off in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is a big change from the chilly Friday and Saturday that most dealt with. Rain and storm chances will try to ramp up later tonight and very early Monday morning as a quick moving cold front races through East Texas. Severe threats are extremely limited for East Texas thanks to a strong cap, but some gusty winds and localized pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible at times after midnight. Once the rain ends early Monday morning, skies will clear out quickly and we’ll enjoy a quiet but warmer than average end to February. Wednesday marks March 1st and we’ll sit in the upper 70s for highs in the afternoon with a slight chance at some scattered rain. Showers and a thunderstorms become likely once again on Thursday as yet another cold front moves through the area. Some strong to severe storms are not out of the realm of possibility this time around ,and the SPC has placed the majority of ETX under a 30% chance of significant severe weather. Please remain weather alert and check daily for updates to the forecast for Thursday. Once this next cold front clears East Texas, skies will clear out later in the day on Friday with afternoon temps ranging in the upper 50s to lower 60s next Friday and Saturday. Sunshine looks to prevail for most of next weekend, leading to a better warm up by next Sunday with highs back in the middle to upper 60s.

