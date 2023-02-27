Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Deceased body found in a creek in Palestine, police investigating

Body found in Palestine
Body found in Palestine
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported deceased body found in a wooded area of SH 155 near Loop 256 by the landowner.

Officers who arrived at the scene found what appeared to be a male deceased body in the creek. The body was in the later stage of decomposition. Detectives were able to identify the deceased by the clothing believed to belong to a 53 year old male from Tennessee.

“Right now, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity. We will not release the identity until that is complete.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza saves life of 82 year old woman
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
HUUDSON SEARCH AND RESCUE
Hudson Search and Rescue holds K-9 training in SFA experimental forest
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Former president’s legacy will include 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-27-23
Monday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today
HUUDSON SEARCH AND RESCUE
Hudson Search and Rescue holds K-9 training in SFA experimental forest
Hudson Search and Rescue held K-9 training in the SFA experimental forest on Saturday.
WebXtra: Hudson Search and Rescue holds K-9 training in SFA experimental forest
Two bills have been filed in the Texas Legislature to formalize the affiliation of Stephen F....
Legislature bills filed to place SFA into University of Texas System