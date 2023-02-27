Drier air will lead to a cooler night, but warm days will remain in place

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The westerly winds behind the frontal passage did blow in some west Texas dust, which is why it was hazy and our air quality was rather poor today.

The dry air and mostly clear skies will lead to a cooler night with lows falling to near the 50-degree mark.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the middle 80′s as the surface winds quickly shift back to the south.

Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be warm, humid, and breezy with highs topping out in the lower 80′s.

Southerly winds will be picking up in speed during the mid-week in advance of a potent western storm system that looks to bring in a likely chance of strong-to-severe thunderstorms to the Piney Woods on Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Due to an elevated severe weather risk already outlined for all of east Texas, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening and overnight when thunderstorms look likely in our part of the state.

Behind the departing storm system, skies will clear out on Friday as blustery, northwest winds finally bring us some cooler temperatures as we round out the week and transition into the first weekend of March.

This will lead to the return of chilly nights with lows in the 40′s followed by seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons, with highs in the 60′s on Friday and Saturday.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind our late week storm system, we will have several sun-filled, nice days to follow, starting on Friday and lasting through at least the early part of next week.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch.

