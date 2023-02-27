Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm system moving in midweek

(Katie Vossler)
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be moving into the Central United States midweek. Very warm and humid air will be in place across East Texas Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of this storm system. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, but one or two thunderstorms could develop by late afternoon and become strong to severe. 

The strong upper-level low pressure system will dive into North Central Texas Thursday morning. A dryline ahead of the cold front will begin moving eastward, sparking thunderstorms in Central Texas and possibly in East Texas by Thursday afternoon. Then, a likely line of strong storms will push through East Texas Thursday evening and overnight into very early Friday morning along the cold front. 

(Katie Vossler)

A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for the northern half of East Texas Wednesday and that risk increases to an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday for all of East Texas. All storms will end by early Friday morning.

