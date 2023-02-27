Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring

inmate death
inmate death(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to our partners at KBEST Media, inmate Michael Daniel L. Kiper was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Big Spring, Monday, around 5:20 a.m.

KBEST reports, staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued.

Kiper was transported by EMS to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Kiper was a 39-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 240-month sentence for the Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Big Spring since June 8, 2017.

FCI Big Spring is a low-security facility and currently houses 1,058 male offenders.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

