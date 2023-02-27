East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A small line of showers is moving through early this morning, but looks to end by daybreak with quickly clearing skies. It will be windy and warm today with temperatures in the mid 70s and westerly winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. Winds begin to die down this evening, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on the way for tomorrow. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a likely chance for strong thunderstorms late Thursday night with the next cold front. Behind the front, expect slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend with sunny skies.

