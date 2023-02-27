Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A small line of showers is moving through early this morning, but looks to end by daybreak with quickly clearing skies.  It will be windy and warm today with temperatures in the mid 70s and westerly winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times.  Winds begin to die down this evening, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on the way for tomorrow.  Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s.  Another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a likely chance for strong thunderstorms late Thursday night with the next cold front.  Behind the front, expect slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend with sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza saves life of 82 year old woman
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
HUUDSON SEARCH AND RESCUE
Hudson Search and Rescue holds K-9 training in SFA experimental forest
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Former president’s legacy will include 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-27-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-27-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips