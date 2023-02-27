Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sen. Hughes’ illegal voting bill debated in committee

GOP Chair David Stein speaks on Senator Bryan Hughes' proposed bill.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Sen. Bryan Hughes’ bill on illegal voting was debated on Monday in the senate committee on state affairs.

The proposed bill would make illegal voting a felony, as it was for years before an amendment was made to legislation passed last session, and would also change the standard related to intent.

The bill reads in part, “A person commits an offense if the person knowingly or intentionally: (1) votes or attempts to vote in an election in which the person knows of a particular circumstance that makes the person [is] not eligible to vote.”

Smith County GOP Chair David Stein was among those who spoke in favor of the bill. Several members of the Texas public spoke against the bill.

