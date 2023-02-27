Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two additional victims succumb to injuries following deadly Rio Bravo car chase(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - People living in Rio Bravo are trying to piece together what led to a vehicle chase Saturday morning that resulted in several people dead and five others injured.

On Monday, officials have confirmed that two more victims have succumbed to the injuries which has raised the death toll to four.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 3 a.m. after a driver refused to stop and sent Border Patrol agents on a chase in Rio Bravo while carrying seven people inside the vehicle at the time.

The chase ended with the car crashing into a utility pole killing two people and injuring five others.

Rio Bravo Fire Chief confirmed a man trapped inside the car died at the scene and another man died on the way to the hospital that day.

The driver was identified as a El Cenizo resident, Jose Guadalupe Guzman, 20, along with a 32-year-old Guatemalan National.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar confirms two other men have died due to the injuries sustained during the crash.

He says these kinds of incidents pose a big threat to all people including those who live in the area.

“It’s very dangerous when you chase someone inside the city limits of a populated area,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “I know it was 3 in the morning, 4 in the morning, luckily there wasn’t kids playing around or anything like that, people walking the street. And luckily nobody else got hurt.”

This leaves three surviving victims out of the seven involved in the accident.

Two women and a man.

Who were all transported to a San Antonio hospital.

Coming up in our later newscast we hear more from authorities on what solutions they are proposing to stop these types of incidents from happening.

The surviving victims are a 20-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man.

All of them from Guatemala.

For more headlines. click here.

