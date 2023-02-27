Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine co-founder reflects on anniversary of war

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Wylie coyotes of Ukraine members have been working tirelessly, providing humanitarian aid to soldiers and civilians over the past year.

Co-founder Timothy Six of Corrigan has been in Ukraine for over a month. “It’s been a hard few days, but I still see their resolve in the Ukraine people – they’re not going to give up. I mean, it’s in their blood, I don’t think,” he said.

Six and the members are currently located in Chornobyl. They run one mission a week, traveling to the front lines to provide food, medical supplies, and generators. This weekend they had completed five missions, each costing around $1,000.

“We’re about to bring a second vehicle to the country, so we’ll be able to run twice as much supplies and bring twice as many people back out,” said Six.

According to the UN refugee agency, nearly 1/3 of Ukraine’s prewar population has been displaced since the invasion. 90% of whom are women and children, have left Ukraine in search of safety.

“I have not to this day brought a full family out. The husbands or the fathers are always left to fight – the older sons are always left to fight,” said Six about Ukraine refugees.

Even after one year of tragedy, Six said he sees hope in every Ukrainian’s eyes. “The women, the elderly, the children. They are not just going to lie down and let this happen. They’re not going to relinquish their country.”

To donate to Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine, click here.

