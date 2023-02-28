Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

DEA, Bexar County find various firearms, statue used to ‘protect’ suspect

DEA, Bexar County find various firearms, statue used to ‘protect’ suspect
DEA, Bexar County find various firearms, statue used to ‘protect’ suspect(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bexar County man has been arrested following a search warrant executed where narcotics and firearms were found.

Robert Salas, 47, was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Deputies along with DEA agents worked on Feb. 23 to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of Terrell Bend where deputies were able to detain the suspect.

While deputies were searching the residence, the K9 team alerted several areas throughout the residence that indicated there were narcotics in the residence.

Deputies located a large safe and found eleven firearms, ranging from glock pistols, Micro Draco, an AK-47 style rifle, and also a glock switch. Five of the eleven weapons were confirmed stolen weapons, according to authorities.

Deputies located a large safe and found eleven firearms, ranging from glock pistols, Micro...
Deputies located a large safe and found eleven firearms, ranging from glock pistols, Micro Draco, an AK-47 style rifle, and also a glock switch. Five of the eleven weapons were confirmed stolen weapons, according to authorities.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

As deputies continued the search, 65 grams of THC wax, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of Vicodin, and 6 grams of fentanyl were found in the dining room. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered that included NARCAN, digital scales, and packaging.

“The search continued and deputies located a large Santa Muerte shrine with offerings,” said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “Drug traffickers commonly use this statue to protect them as they traffic drugs.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
During a heated Franklin County Commissioners Court meeting this morning, the community...
East Texas community members fighting plans to build solar energy farm
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

Handgun
East Texas defense trainer sees younger students looking for handgun licenses
Kilgore’s Bodacious BBQ to chop shop for highway expansion
Kilgore’s Bodacious BBQ to chop shop for highway expansion
Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole
Sheriff shares why Wood Co. may have been chosen by foreign nationals for drug business
Miracle League
Smith County commissioners approve use of ARPA funds for all-abilities baseball field
“For Department of Public Safety, you had to be 21 to apply for a license to carry unless you...
East Texas defense trainer sees younger students looking for handgun licenses