Entering the month of March with more warmth to go along with southerly breezes

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had a forty-degree swing in temperatures today as a chilly morning gave way to a warm afternoon under sun-filled skies. This huge temperature range was courtesy of the dry air in place across east Texas.

With southerly winds staying up tonight, it will be much milder as overnight lows only drop into the middle 60′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be warm, humid, and breezy with highs topping out in the lower 80′s.

Our eyes will turn to a potent western storm system that looks to bring in a likely chance of strong-to-severe thunderstorms to the Piney Woods on Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Due to an elevated severe weather risk already outlined for all of east Texas, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening and the early overnight hours when thunderstorms look likely in our part of the state.

While a few showers and an isolated strong storm or two is possible during the day, the main event looks to hold off until Thursday evening.

You will definitely want to stay weather alert this Thursday since this storm system may produce all modes of severe weather in east Texas. That means damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes are all possible given the upper level dynamics and wind parameters that will be in place.

Behind the departing storm system, skies will clear out on Friday as blustery, northwest winds finally bring us some cooler temperatures as we round out the week and transition into the first weekend of March.

This will lead to the return of chilly nights with lows in the 40′s followed by seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons, with highs in the 60′s on Friday and Saturday.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind our late week storm system, we will have several sun-filled, nice days to follow, starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend before an onshore flow brings back clouds and slight rain chances to go along with warming temperatures by early next week.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch.

