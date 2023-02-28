Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FDA authorizes at-home testing for flu

Dr. Ed speaks on FDA authorization of at-home tests for flu A and B
Dr. Ed speaks on FDA authorization of at-home tests for flu A and B
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Devyn Shea spoke with Dr. Ed Dominguez on Tuesday about the FDA’s authorization of home testing for flu A and B.

The test kits are very similar to those used by doctors for decades, Dominguez said, and will now allow people to avoid visiting urgent care centers to find out their results.

Dominguez said these tests are “very reliable,” and they will give people the tools to see whether their illness is caused by COVID-19 or the flu on their own.

