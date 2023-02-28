First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be moving into the region midweek with a likely risk for severe thunderstorms. After Tuesday, clouds return and with warm, humid conditions Wednesday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Not everyone will see rain Wednesday, but those that do could see some stronger storms, especially north of I-20 where a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms exists. The main threat with storms on Wednesday looks be damaging winds and hail, but as the thunderstorms get into the northeastern corner of East Texas, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Much more energy and all the ingredients for stronger storms are in the forecast for Thursday. Some showers could develop early in the day and last through lunch time. Then, more thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon with a more likely chance for becoming strong to severe. The upper level low pressure moves into Central Texas and sparks development of a line of thunderstorms that will progress eastward Thursday and move into East Texas during the evening.

FAWD Risk GFX 2.28.23 (Katie Vossler)

This line of storms will move out of the area early Friday morning with clearing skies by Friday afternoon. An enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms is in effect for Thursday.

