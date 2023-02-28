Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department waits for the insurance company to give them answers, one firefighter says he can give them all the answers they’d ever want.

“It’s a slow process; I’m impatient,” said volunteer fire chief and full-time police sergeant Jay Cates. “It’s depressing to see.”

He says the visual reminders make it hard to forget.

Assistant Chief Randy Jones wonders how in the world he made it through that night alive.

“I still wonder. Oh, I’ve seen a bunch. Never been in the middle of it,” Jones said.

Randy had raced to the fire station to respond to a call for help after a tornado touched down in the neighboring town of Daingerfield when it hit.

“The wind and rain started, so I shut the door,” Jones said.

A second tornado then dropped from the sky with little warning.

“By the time I walked back, the doors flew in and the walls started shaking,” he recalled.

As the sheet metal started ripping away and steel beams twisted in place, Randy said all hell broke loose.

“I had my Jeep in here, and grabbed by tire and buried myself in the back of it,” he said. “It was numbing. It was so loud, it kind of went numb. I could feel stuff hitting me. Just hanging on.”

Randy’s pictures from that night show what little space his Jeep created, but enough space to spare him from the roof that fell in on him.

“I climbed over everything,” he said.

And straight behind the wheel of their five-ton fire truck, which he drove straight out of the mess.

“Not even a half block from where Randy rode out that tornado is First Street. It’s the main strip through town. It’s virtually unscathed. Talk about a close call for a town’s 180 year history and its buildings.

“We lost gear, found in the woods,” he said.

But inside the fire station, where just about everything else either flew out fell down, or made a run for it.

“Somebody was watching over me,” he added.

9-year-old Dixie, their fire house dog, who had just shown up one day several years back and has been part of the crew ever since was in shock for several days after the tornado.

“She was really attached to that station big time. If the fence wasn’t up there now, she’d go back in there.”

That’s a sentiment shared by the entire Hughes Springs firefighting family who lost their second home and are stuck patiently waiting for the day they can move back in.

“I’ve been here since ‘84. It’s depressing to see it. It will be better. It just takes time.”

The fire department lost two trucks in the tornado. For now, they’re using one on loan from the town of Avinger. And after losing so much gear, they have a GoFundMe up and running to try to replace some of it.

Click here to go to their GoFundMe page.

