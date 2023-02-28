East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off cool with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds in Deep East Texas this morning. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day with highs in the 80s this afternoon. Clouds return this evening and the chance for rain is back tomorrow. Isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday, but look to be very hit or miss. Thursday will be the main concern this week. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning and midday, but any thunderstorms that develop Thursday afternoon and evening will likely strengthen quickly and become severe. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible late in the day Thursday. A line of storms will move through Thursday night and rain will end before daybreak Friday.

