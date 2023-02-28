Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Piper aircraft with 2 people, 1 dog onboard make emergency landing at Amarillo airport

VIDEO: Piper aircraft with 2 people, 1 dog onboard make emergency landing at Amarillo airport
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Piper aircraft with two people and one dog onboard made an emergency landing at the Rick Husband International Airport just before noon.

The call came in about 11:00 a.m. and the emergency landing was due to mechanical issues.

Amarillo Fire Department officials said the engine lost electrical power and that the pilot could not confirm if landing gear had deployed correctly.

The pilot was able to contact the tower via cellphone to communicate before landing.

The plane made a safe landing with rescue personnel from Amarillo Fire Department on the scene.

