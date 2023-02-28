Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting off cool with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds in Deep East Texas this morning.  Temperatures will warm quickly through the day with highs in the 80s this afternoon.  Clouds return this evening and the chance for rain is back tomorrow.  Isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday, but look to be very hit or miss.  Thursday will be the main concern this week.  Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning and midday, but any thunderstorms that develop Thursday afternoon and evening will likely strengthen quickly and become severe.  Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible late in the day Thursday.  A line of storms will move through Thursday night and rain will end before daybreak Friday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm system moving in midweek
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Body found in Palestine
Body found in a creek in Palestine; police investigating
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire...
Smoke, reduced visibility reported along US 259 in southern Rusk County
A huge firefight erupted at the Branch Davidian Complex in Elk, Texas as more than 100 ATF...
30 Years Ago Today: Gunfight between ATF agents, Branch Davidians leaves 10 dead
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Franklin County Solar Farm
East Texas community members fighting plans to build solar energy farm