WebXtra: Angelina County commissioners approve $2.5M for more landfill space

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court today approved the transfer of $2.5 million from their capital outlay find to go toward the landfills site development to cover the cost of completing two new cells. This now will give the landfill a total of 12 cells. This action helps keep the landfill from overflowing.

