Angelina County Health District begins search for new administrator

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County and Cities Health District met Wednesday morning to discuss, approve and finalize the hiring process of its new health administrator.

Sharon Shaw, the current health administrator for Angelina County, announced her retirement to the Angelina County Health Board on January 25, effective April 30. Shaw has been in that position for 24 years.

Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Health District, Dr. Michael Huber, said the board has finalized a plan of action for hiring Shaw’s replacement.

“The objectives of the meeting today were to actually clarify a hiring process for a new director. The board of directors wanted to create a subcommittee in order to establish a hiring process for that director since there hasn’t been a new director in over 20 years.”

In past meetings, the board discussed concerns regarding the hiring process and job posting. After announcing her retirement, Shaw presented the board with an applicant who has been in a health management position with the district for 20 years, Sarah Adams. The board, however, wanted more active involvement with the recruitment and application process and voted to table the item.

At the board’s February 1 meeting, Shaw brought a draft of the official health administrator job posting. The wording in the draft said an applicant needed to have public health experience, health care delivery systems knowledge and be bilingual. The board recommended changing the wording so those skills were listed as “preferred,” in order to allow for more applicants to apply.

Shaw said the board had to search for applicants in decades, so it took time to sort everything out.

“It’s hard-to-find time in a one-hour meeting to listen to everyone’s opinions and to fine tune what your process is, but between our health district attorney, and members of the board they been able to come to some decisions on how they want to conduct the hiring process,” Shaw said.

A sub-committee has been formed to rank the resumes of all applicants. This sub-committee will then conduct initial interviews with said applicants and will recommend how many applicants are fit to be interviewed by the board.

Shaw said they are committed to staying transparent to the public regarding the hiring process.

“We want the residents, our citizens, our people to know that this board of health is committed to selecting the right applicant to carry on the good work so we can make sure that we continue to serve our community.”

