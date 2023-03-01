Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man who was arrested for placing a video camera in a restroom and recording a woman changing clothes has agreed to a plea deal with a Smith County judge.

Michael Blundell, 48, was arrested in 2021 when a prospective female employee noticed a small camera in the area where she was changing. He was charged on one count of invasive video recording.

241st District Court Judge Debby Gunter proposed a sentence of four years deferred adjudication probation in exchange for a guilty plea, with the stipulation that Blundell have no contact with the victim. Blundell agreed.

When he was first arrested, Blundell claimed then, as his attorney did in court on Wednesday, that the camera was placed there due to employee thefts and not as a means of sexual gratification. The Smith County assistant district attorney argued otherwise, however. Should it be declared sexual in nature, Blundell could be required to take special classes.

