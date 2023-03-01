Our first spring severe weather storm event set to unfold on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s warm, muggy, and cloudy skies are the calm before the storm. Our first spring storm event is set to unfold on Thursday.

Due to an elevated severe weather risk already outlined for all of east Texas, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening when thunderstorms look likely in our part of the state.

Overnight will be cloudy, humid, and breezy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms near daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 60′s.

It is possible we start off Thursday with some rain and rumbles of thunder as a lead disturbance could bring a few locales some wet weather to start the day. We believe this activity will not be severe in nature, just general rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be a warm, humid, and windy day with highs in the lower 80′s.

While a few showers and an isolated strong storm or two is possible during the day, the main event looks to hold off until Thursday evening.

It is in the mid-evening hours, say from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., where an intense squall line will be racing east from central Texas. This will be our main event, with damaging winds being the main threat along this line. However, as mentioned earlier, a brief tornado spin-up and some pockets of hail will be possible.

You will definitely want to stay weather alert this Thursday since this storm system may produce all modes of severe weather in east Texas.

Behind the departing storm system, skies will clear out on Friday as blustery, northwest winds finally bring us some cooler temperatures as we round out the week and transition into the first weekend of March.

This will lead to the return of chilly nights with lows in the 40′s followed by seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons, with highs in the 60′s on Friday before moderating into the 70′s over the weekend.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind our late week storm system, we will have several sun-filled, nice days to follow, starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend before an onshore flow brings back clouds and slight rain chances to go along with warming temperatures by early next week.

