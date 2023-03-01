Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Retired Lufkin Police Officer Jim Porter was injured in a motorcycle crash in Polk County last weekend.

On Saturday, Porter, who had been with LPD for 30 years when he retired, was on his motorcycle in Polk County driving at a low speed. His family said a car approached him from behind at a high speed and crashed into him.

Porter was flown by medical helicopter to Houston for assessment and surgery. His left hip and foot are fractured, as are several vertebrae in his back.

He had four to five locations of internal bleeding that are now under control. The family says Porter is stable currently. He is conscious, and able to communicate somewhat.

“Many people in the community know him and enjoyed their interaction with him. So, to hear that he was involved with this motorcycle accident was upsetting for a lot of people. We just hope to see him back on his feet, you know, hopefully out riding his motorcycle and going to the gym like he enjoys doing very soon,” Communications director for the City of Lufkin, Jessica Pebsworth, said.

The TxDOT crash reports states the crash investigation is still ongoing at this time.

