Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A developer has plans for a shopping strip in a residential area of Tyler.

The project, titled “Blue Mountain Strip” will be on the intersection of Blue Mountain Boulevard and Cumberland Road. It will be next to a convenience store, which Nadeem Hussain said will be ready by April.

Hussain said the strip center will have four shops. No tenants are committed yet. Hussain said he hopes the shopping strip will be open in the fall.

