Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas mother who drowned her two children sentenced to 40 years

Sheborah Latrice Thomas drowned her daughter, 5-year-old Kayiana Thomas, in the bathtub of the...
Sheborah Latrice Thomas drowned her daughter, 5-year-old Kayiana Thomas, in the bathtub of the family’s home on Aug. 12, 2016, in the 3000 block of Tierwester in southeast Houston.(Harris County DA)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston mother who drowned her two children, ages 5 and 7, in 2016 pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Monday in exchange for 40 years in prison.

Sheborah Latrice Thomas drowned her daughter, 5-year-old Kayiana Thomas, in the bathtub of the family’s home on Aug. 12, 2016, in the 3000 block of Tierwester in southeast Houston.

She put her daughter’s body on a bed, then called her 7-year-old son, Araylon “Ray Ray” Thomas, to the bathroom and drowned him.

A day later, she put the children’s bodies into a trashcan behind the house and went to her job, and tried to get her paycheck early, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Unable to leave town, she tried to dig a hole for the bodies, but when she couldn’t dig a hole large enough, she rolled the bodies under a neighbor’s house.

“She started packing up her house and throwing things away. She told a friend that she had drowned the children and had to leave town, but he thought it was a joke,” said Ogg. “When he realized she was not joking, he asked more questions and she apparently showed him where the bodies could be found. He then contacted Houston police.”

Assistant District Attorneys James O’Donnell and Sarah Moss prosecuted the case.

“This mother knew what she was doing, she knew it was wrong, and we vowed to seek justice for these two children,” Ogg said. “This plea agreement means that family members will not have to testify and this woman cannot appeal her conviction or the sentence.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday
During a heated Franklin County Commissioners Court meeting this morning, the community...
East Texas community members fighting plans to build solar energy farm
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
Central Heights water system
State bill filed to transfer ownership rights of Central Heights water system to Angelina and Neches River Authority

Latest News

This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
It happens to most of us at some point or another- renting a house or an apartment and running...
Resources available for tenants in bad situations with landlords
With governor Greg Abbott’s visit to Amarillo quickly approaching to discuss a voucher program...
Education experts respond to Governor Abbott’s Parent Empowerment Night
Crockett Book Mobile
Crockett Public Library rolls out with new mobile library
Sharon Shaw, the current health administrator for Angelina County, announced her retirement to...
Angelina County Health District begins search for new administrator