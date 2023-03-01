WebXtra: Crockett Public Library director discusses new mobile library

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever “Book Mobile;” a public library on a bus.

The library was able to purchase the bus through a donation from the J. B. & Kathryn Sallas Charitable Foundation.

The bus has five carts filled with all different book genres.

Director Judy Scott said they will be visiting the Whitehall nursing home on March 8.

