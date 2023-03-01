Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: Crockett Public Library director discusses new mobile library

The Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever book mobile.
The Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever book mobile.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever “Book Mobile;” a public library on a bus.

The library was able to purchase the bus through a donation from the J. B. & Kathryn Sallas Charitable Foundation.

The bus has five carts filled with all different book genres.

Director Judy Scott said they will be visiting the Whitehall nursing home on March 8.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
During a heated Franklin County Commissioners Court meeting this morning, the community...
East Texas community members fighting plans to build solar energy farm
Angelina County Landfill
Angelina County commissioners approve $2.5M for more landfill space
Central Heights water system
State bill filed to transfer ownership rights of Central Heights water system to Angelina and Neches River Authority

Latest News

WebXtra: Price of insulin to be capped at $35 a month
WebXtra: Gregg County Health Authority discusses ‘exciting’ new cap on insulin price
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday