WebXtra: Gregg County Health Authority discusses ‘exciting’ new cap on insulin price

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Brown about the coming price drop of insulin.

Dr. Brown said the price for a vial of insulin, a full month’s supply for most diabetics, will drop from around $82 per vial to $35.

There have been promises of insulin price reductions for years, Dr. Brown said, but this is the first to occur.

