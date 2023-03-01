WebXtra: Gregg County Health Authority discusses ‘exciting’ new cap on insulin price

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Brown about the coming price drop of insulin.

Dr. Brown said the price for a vial of insulin, a full month’s supply for most diabetics, will drop from around $82 per vial to $35.

There have been promises of insulin price reductions for years, Dr. Brown said, but this is the first to occur.

