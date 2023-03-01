Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: A few isolated storms today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cloudy, warm and breezy this morning with some sprinkles possible.  There is a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms late morning and again late afternoon, however, not much development is expected.  Anything that develops could have damaging winds and small hail.  A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is in effect along I-30 today.  That risk increases to a moderate risk for severe storms tomorrow for the northern half of East Texas and an enhanced risk for severe storms in the southern half of East Texas.  Tomorrow’s storms will come in waves.  Expect some showers and thunderstorms in the morning, coming to an end by midday.  Then, thunderstorms will develop ahead of the main line during the afternoon and will quickly become strong to severe.  Lastly, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through East Texas during the evening, coming to an end by midnight.  A cold front arrives Friday morning with clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

