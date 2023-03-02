Beckville Boys Basketball Prepares for Martins Mill

BECKVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - How would you describe this team that you’ve got this season?

“Just a lot of heart a lot of class that they know how to win tough games,” said head coach Tim Ender.

“We’re gonna have to do everything right Martins Mill is a team that plays really hard. They do everything right. We’re gonna have to do everything right to to come out with a victory.”

Bearcat basketball player Jakelvin Smith said, “Our district prepared us for days like this. We got a hard day today to prepare to be physical and we have to be physical, make our layups, our outside shots and play as a team as well. Like coastal, get on the ground for the ball and just do everything we do for each other.”

“I think we’re going to play great team defense and dribble, drive and kick out and make the shots we’re supposed to make,” said Bearcat J.T. Smith.

Bearcat Jkoby Williams talked about the ultimate goal. “The goal is to get a state championship,” he said. “You know, we’ve taken one game at a time you know.”

Bearcat Jayden Mojica said, “our goal is to make it back to the regional final game again and get over that hump to make to the state championship.”

How would you compare this season’s Becco Bearcat basketball squad to others that you’ve had?

“This team is really resilient,” said head coach Ender. “They’re gonna fight. They’re gonna fight you with everything they got. They’re gonna come out play hard they’re gonna get after. It’s the little things right now that are really separating us from other teams that we’re doing on the Court, whether it’s defense rebounds, making a tough shot, kids are just willing to sacrifice and do it right now.”

