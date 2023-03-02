Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

A Better East Texas: State parks

Texas has almost 90 state parks, and I think I am safe in saying that nearly every family in Texas has had some interaction with a state park.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas has almost 90 state parks, and I think I am safe in saying that nearly every family in Texas has had some interaction with a state park. Many families utilize and experience state parks regularly, and the system has never been more popular.

It sometimes takes planning months ahead to get camping and use reservations. So, our state parks are gems, right? Well, maybe not so. Fairfield State Park, located in Freestone County, about an hour or so away from East Texas, has closed. The land that the park has operated on has been sold. The previous owner of the land allowed the State to lease the fourteen hundred acres for free for 50 years. But recently, the owner has sold the property and the land will be converted into a gated community of high-end homes and a golf course.

It sure looks like the State fumbled an opportunity, and legislators need to act immediately before any more of the fourteen state parks that operate on borrowed land are sold. The State has a massive budget surplus and there should be no issue in creating an aggressive plan to acquire the land used by these state parks. It may be too late for Fairfield, though, as the park closed on February twenty-eighth.

Sadly, 2023 is the 100-year anniversary of the State Park system in Texas, but what better time to act to protect them for our future generations. It seems like a no-brainer, so legislators need to act and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
Handgun
East Texas defense trainer sees younger students looking for handgun licenses
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Latest News

Bobby Trimble, owner of Trimble Farms in Big Sandy
East Texas dairy farmer reacts to FDA’s guidance on plant-based ‘milk’
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs children
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs education
A Better East Texas: State parks
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction...
WebXtra: Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board