Crockett Public Library rolls out with new mobile library

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The doors to this bus open up to a fully stocked library inside.

Library director Judy Scott hopes the book mobile will help increase access for people who may have difficulty making it to the library.

“We continued to talk about the situation with our board members and everything. I thought well, what better way to than to try and take, you know, information to the community,” Scott said.

With the help of community leaders and a $13,500 donation from the J.B. and Kathryn Sallas Charitable Foundation, the bus was purchased and equipped with all the necessities for people to check out books and sign up for a library card.

Scott says next week, their first trip will be at the Whitehall nursing home.

Resident Arlene Ordner said she got very excited to know they would be stopping by.

“I got a cedar chest full of books at my home over here and I enjoy mostly like mysteries. I was really glad to hear that they were coming in,” Ordner said.

Administrator Margaret Rothrock with said the books they have are limited selection and the book mobile will bring residents a wider selection to choose from.

“Definitely more convenient and you don’t have to worry about it. It’s just kind of like you’re back in the community... We’re not isolated like a nursing home, like you’re just a facility separate from the community. That sort of brings the community together,” said Rothrock.

Dates will soon be available to make stops for children

