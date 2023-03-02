Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texan reunites with first responders who saved him when heart stopped at gym

East Texan reunites with first responders who saved his life from cardiac arrest
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been sixteen weeks since East Texan, Scott Gillispie went into cardiac arrest at a gym. Members of the Longview Fire Department performed life-saving measures. And Wednesday night, they reunited for the first time since that day.

It was a normal day in November at Crunch Fitness. Gillispie came to take his regular spin class. He deals with constant sinus drainage when spinning. so he moved his bike forward to avoid other classmates. But then, something felt off.

“Twenty minutes in the class I started coughing, sinus drain, I choked, shut off the oxygen to my brain. My heart stopped. I grabbed the bicycle they said and fell over to my right. Thank God I moved that bike up so I didn’t hit the lady to my right. I could’ve injured her and I could’ve probably broke my neck,” said Gillispie.

First responders arrived and performed life-saving care. They detected a pulse when they got to the hospital.

Firefighter paramedic for Longview Fire Dept., Willis Kornman, says, “This almost never happens. He is the one percent of this outcome. Even though we give the same level of care and the same high level of care to everyone that we meet, or that is in this situation, not everyone makes it all the time, and so just to see him standing and talking here is a miracle in and of itself.”

“It’s a testament to God for giving me a second chance, a rebirth. And it’s a testament to these men for being able to give me a second chance of rebirth,” said Gillispie.

A pacemaker and a defibrillator were put into his chest after the incident. After three months, he’s here today, happy and healthy.

“I’m a miracle. I’ve won the game of life.”

Gillispie says he isn’t fully recovered but is taking it one day at a time. He hopes to get back to the gym in the next few months.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday
During a heated Franklin County Commissioners Court meeting this morning, the community...
East Texas community members fighting plans to build solar energy farm
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
Central Heights water system
State bill filed to transfer ownership rights of Central Heights water system to Angelina and Neches River Authority

Latest News

This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
It happens to most of us at some point or another- renting a house or an apartment and running...
Resources available for tenants in bad situations with landlords
Crockett Book Mobile
Crockett Public Library rolls out with new mobile library
Sharon Shaw, the current health administrator for Angelina County, announced her retirement to...
Angelina County Health District begins search for new administrator