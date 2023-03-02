East Texas dairy farmer reacts to FDA’s guidance on plant-based ‘milk’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Can it be labeled milk? That’s the question the FDA has to answer when it comes to plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. For now, the FDA said they can still be labeled milk.

“Well, it all boils down to using the word milk,” Bobby Trimble, owner of Trimble Farms in Big Sandy said. “As a farmer and as the dairy industry goes, the word milk is a dairy product.”

The FDA draft said plant-based alternatives can be labeled as a milk but beverage makers must label products clearly by the plant source and the label must have a nutrient statement that shows how the product compares to milk. They also gave an option for citizens to leave their comments.

“You can sell it. If people want to drink it, that’s fine, but don’t even give that comparison that they’re the same because they’re not the same,” Trimble said.

