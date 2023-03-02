Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A First Alert Weather Day in effect through the early overnight hours as strong storms come calling

Weather Where You Live
A First Alert Weather Day in place for tonight as a line of intense thunderstorms blast through the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains intact for all of east Texas for this evening as we are tracking a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms set to race through deep east Texas in the mid-to-late evening hours.

It should be noted that all modes of severe weather will be possible with this impending storm system tonight.  Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater is our main, overall threat, although, an isolated tornado spinning up along or ahead of the main line is possible.

Outside of any thunderstorm activity, it will also be windy tonight as gusty, south winds shift to the west behind a dryline passage after midnight.  Winds may gust to 30 to 40 mph at times, even outside of the strong thunderstorm winds.

The squall line may delay its arrival by an hour or so from what we told you yesterday.  Instead of moving into deep east Texas between 8-11 p.m., it may be more in the 9 p.m. to midnight time frame.  Regardless of timing, the threats will remain the same.

Behind the departing storm system, skies will clear out on Friday as blustery, northwest winds finally bring us some cooler temperatures as we round out the week and transition into the first weekend of March.  Highs will be in the middle 60′s tomorrow.

This will lead to the return of chilly nights with lows in the 40′s followed by seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons, with highs in the 60′s on Friday before quickly warming into the 70′s on Saturday and near 80-degrees by Sunday.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind our late week storm system, we will have several sun-filled, nice days to follow, starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend before an onshore flow brings back clouds and slight rain chances to go along with warming temperatures by early next week.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

