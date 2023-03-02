Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Homes destroyed, Hwy 11 shut down as severe weather hits Hopkins County

Damage in Pickton.
Damage in Pickton.(Theresa Harrison)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas is being hammered with severe weather on Thursday evening.

As the storms progress through East Texas, we will update this story with the latest information.

Hopkins County:

Supt. Greg Bower of Como-Pickton ISD has canceled school for Friday due to the extent of damage across the community, he said. He posted on the ISD’s Facebook page the following at around 5:30 p.m.

Como and Pickton Communities. I’m am saddened to report that much of our Pickton community received damage from today’s tornado. I am ordering school closed tomorrow. Our students and staff living in that area does not need to worry about getting to school when they have greater worries on their minds.Extra-Curricular activities will continue as scheduled. Your child’s coaches will reach out to you with more specific information as needed. If you want to keep your child at home from those activities, just let your child’s coach know and there will be no problemsAs of now, I am able to report that I have received no information of any injuries. May we continue to ask God to favor and protect our little school and communities. - Greg Bower

Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to KLTV at 5 p.m. that numerous homes have been destroyed in the town of Pickton. As of that time, no injuries had been reported.

FM 269 has debris and power lines down, and a railroad track on FM 269 has trees across it.

Hwy 11 is completely shut down due to fallen trees.

Harrison Chicken Ranch in Pickton had a quarantine building for their chickens destroyed, their above ground pool destroyed, and their patio furniture blown around. They also said that there is more damage northwest of Foster’s Restaurant.

Rains County

Emory’s storm shelter is open for anyone who needs a place to be as storms pass through town.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Latest News

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction...
Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board
WebXtra: East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies
WebXtra: East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs children
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs education
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements