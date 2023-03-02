Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket

A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery ticket, winning $50,000.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man who stopped for breakfast said he lost his appetite after he bought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket and won $50,000.

According to WKYT, Garry Hill stopped at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop in Georgetown Monday morning for gas and to grab breakfast after work. He said he decided to buy a 500X Scratch-off ticket.

“I worked from 10:50 to 6:50 and 10 minutes later won $50,000,” Hill said.

When he scratched off the ticket in the store, Hill said he revealed a $200 win on the first spot. As he scratched off more spots, he continued to uncover wins.

“I scratched the first row and figured I’d won at least $5,000,” he said.

After scratching off the rest of the ticket, he said he uncovered wins on all 35 spots.

“I took it to the clerk to check and was told it was for more than they could pay, and I needed to go to Louisville,” Hill said. “I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that.”

Hill said he went home and took a nap before heading to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville that afternoon. He said he got $35,750 after taxes and told them the win put him in a better financial situation.

“It’s not life-changing, but it’s substantial,” Hill said.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

